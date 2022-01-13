Police Chief of 14 years retires

CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s the end of his law enforcement career today for a longtime local police chief, and dozens of well wishers got together to help him celebrate.

Greg Dagnan officially said goodbye to his badge and gun today.

He had served as the Carthage Police Chief since 2008, but started his career with the Joplin Police Department 31 years ago.

Dagnan says he’s looking forward to what’s next, but that he’ll miss the unique opportunity law enforcement provides to help others in difficult circumstances.

“It’s one of those jobs you can’t help everybody and if you want to help everybody, if you think that’s going to happen, you’re going to burn out really fast. But occasionally you come through and you really do help soembody in a big way. That’s probably what I’m going to miss the most,” said Greg Dagnan, Retiring Carthage Police Chief.

This isn’t a full retirement. Dagnan is only moving a couple of blocks from the P.D., serving as Carthage’s Assistant City Administrator.