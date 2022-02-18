JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people are in custody after a pursuit through Joplin and Webb City leads authorities to a reported stolen vehicle.

It started around 4:30 this afternoon when a 911 call identified a vehicle reported stolen traveling near Range Line north of Zora.

Owners of the stolen vehicle followed the vehicle until officers were able to get behind the stolen vehicle. Officers then pursued the vehicle, and when the officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle, the vehicle fled from them.

Eventually the vehicle was disabled on the railroad tracks between 4th and 5th Streets and Grand and Murphy in Joplin.

The driver, a 26-year old white male from Neosho, and the passenger, a 34-year old white male from Carterville, tried to run.

Police were able to make arrests and take the suspects into custody after a foot pursuit. They are being held at the Joplin Police Department pending the filing of formal charges.