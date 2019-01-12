(JOPLIN, Mo.) - Capt Trevor Duncan of the Joplin Police Department tells us live at 12:30 AM, "no arrests have been made." Friday evening 3rd and South Conner man found around 6:50 PM laying in the street. Wounded in a serious assault. He later died at an area hospital.

(64801) — Joplin News First tipsters let us know about police in the 300 bk South Conner tonight around 7:00 PM. When we arrived police were searching the area and gathering information.

Initially reported as a serious assault. Now we are able to release more information. It is a death investigation.

Capt Trevor Duncan LIVE #JoplinNewsFirst #KSN16 #KODE12

OFFICIAL MEDIA RELEASE

Joplin Police Department

Press Release | Death Investigation

On 1-11-2019 at 6:50PM the Joplin Police Department was dispatched to 3rd and Connor for a male down in the roadway.

Officers arrived and determined the male had been assaulted.

He was transported to Freeman Hospital and detectives began an investigation.

The male later died at the hospital and a death investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to please contact the Joplin Police Department. 24 hours a day you can call, 417-623-3131 press 0 and tell operator you have information. Or you can call 911.