Police arrest three suspects after robbery at Bentonville Kum & Go

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Police Department arrested three people after an armed robbery at Kum & Go at 800 SE J Street, Wednesday, August 5 at 1:56 a.m.

According to a police report, the store clerk reported that three white males had entered the store, created a distraction, attempted to open the register, and then left with stolen items.

One of males pointed a handgun at the clerk as they departed, according to the report.

The report said the clerk was able to give a detailed description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle, as well as their direction of travel.

Within five minutes of the report, officers located the suspect vehicle near S. Walton Blvd. The report said officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle and took three males into custody.

The three were taken into custody without further incident and the handgun used in the robbery was recovered along with various items of merchandise taken from the store, according to the report.

The report identified the three males arrested as Samuel Simmons, 21, Benjamin Flowers, 18, and Carlos Reyes, 18.

Police said the investigation into this matter is continuing.

Simmons, Flowers, and Reyes are currently incarcerated in the Benton County Detention Center and are each awaiting a bond hearing for the aggravated robbery.

Aggravated robbery is a Class Y felony.