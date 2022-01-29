MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Police Department has a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting.

Authorities say it started just before 8a.m. this morning when they received a call about two vehicles chasing each other throughout Miami, and one of the passengers shooting at the other.

Police say at Rockdale Blvd. the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle got out and ran across the street and was shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle at Lincoln Blvd. and found 29-year-old Rusty Reece and 44-year-old Chris Seaborn.

Authorities arrested Reece and transported him to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured in the shooting.