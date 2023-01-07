JOPLIN, Mo. — “Hideout Harley Davidson” kicks off the new year with a chilly tradition.

It’s the annual “Polar Bear Ride” and it’s been happening during the first full weekend in January for the past 15 years.

50 bikers started their Saturday bundling up and “Bearing” the crisp air.

It’s about 20 degrees colder than the actual temperature when riding a motorcycle.

The store’s general manager says this event is like a homecoming each year for many who feel like it’s one big family getting together.

“A lot of these people haven’t seen each other for a few months. They’re coming in, a lot of people, a lot of locals in the area. They look forward to getting together and doing this ride and going out, then coming back, having something to eat and just hanging out and just having a great time together,” said Warren Bybee, General Manager, Hideout Harley Davidson.

The group drove through different back roads in Joplin for about an hour before circling back to the shop to eat lunch together.

The next event is an open house, where the shop will showcase new models of bikes for the year.

That will be held on January 18th; starting at 10 a.m.