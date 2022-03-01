JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A plea agreement has been reached in a 2021 deadly drunk driving crash.

Monday, Ryan O’Neal, of Liberal, plead guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter — and was sentenced to 10-years in prison. He will not be prosecuted on a DWI charge.

It stems from what happened on February 25th of last year. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report — O’Neal was on Highway-43, near Ivy Road — crossed the center line — and hit a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Sevie Davison, of Oronogo. She later died from her injuries.