Plans move forward to preserve Ribbon Road on Route 66

MIAMI, Okla. — Plans are moving forward to preserve and rehabilitate the last seven miles of Ribbon Road in the nation on Route 66.

It will feature a walking, biking, and hiking trail alongside the historic Mother Road.

Ottawa County Commissioner, Russell Earls, says they are working on a conceptual design to be complete in 2020 and break ground in 2021.

City leaders are partnering with the National Parks Services for this project to help provide funding.

Russell Earls, Ottawa County Commissioner District 3, says, “People from all over the road come out routinely. When they Google Route 66, the Mother Road, this is the area they really think about because of the nine foot wide section of road. There’s no where in the nation that there is a piece of road like this.”

A local World War II veteran helped push for this initiative.

City leaders are planning to complete the project in at least eight years.