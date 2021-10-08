Planned Power Outage to Occur in Northern Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities is informing Joplin residents of an upcoming planned power outage.

In a press release from the utility company, Liberty stated the outage is necessary in order to keep the crew safe while they repair equipment and prevent larger, longer unplanned outages in the future.

The scheduled outage will take place on Monday, October 11th starting at 1 AM and last approximately four hours depending on weather and other factors.

According this map provided by Liberty, the areas that are to be impacted are shown in blue.