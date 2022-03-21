PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is receiving recognition for the 25th year in a row.

The Government Finance Officers Association is awarding the City once again for its comprehensive annual financial report. Every fiscal year, the City completes a very involved process of assessing and reporting its finances for the year. City officals say getting this recognition is good news for residents, because it can help get higher bond ratings, which can save residents money.

“The statutes only require us to do a basic annual audit, but we take further steps and, perform the CAFR, which allows us to get better bond ratings, so when we go out for big projects where we need to borrow money we can get lower interest rates for the citizens,” said LarissaBbowman, Director of Finance for City of Pittsburg.

The City of Pittsburg saw an 11% increase in revenue this past year, one of the highest increases for the City.