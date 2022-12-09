PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area organization is making it convenient for Southeast Kansas residents to get a mammogram. The Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas is hosting a walk-in mammogram event next week in Pittsburg.

There’s a reason behind the timing of the clinic. It’s to allow women to maximize their health benefits by getting their annual mammogram before the end of the year.

The walk-in procedures will be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday of next week, December 13th at the Pittsburg South Clinic located at 1011 South Mount Carmel Place, and no appointment or doctor’s referral is required.

It’s recommended that all women between 50 and 74 have a screening at least every two years.

If you have any questions, you can call 620-223-8484.