Pittsburg voters will decide on bond that would help remodel the aging Pittsburg Community Middle School

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A longtime Pittsburg school could get a 21st century makeover. That’s the goal of a bond issue that will go before voters.

It’s the Pittsburg Community Middle School, and specifically that iconic but aging section facing Broadway. That part of the building turned 100 years old this year — and now needs some help.

“Very beneficial not only for our kids in our district, but also for the economic vitality of the entire Pittsburg area,” said Rich Proffitt, USD 250 Supt.

The goal of a $16.5 million bond issue target the Pittsburg Community Middle School.

“It also allows us to keep the historical value of major pieces of that building, but also providing 21st century learning spaces for all of our students,” said Proffitt.

The 1921 section of the school would see the remodeling of classrooms, adding stem learning space & a modern science lab, and improve technology. It would put in a new elevator for ADA compliance and overhaul the auditorium that would be open to both school and community activities.

“It’s really going to help us with a lot of growth not only with the student headcount growth that we’re seeing, but also the growth in some of our pathways,” said Proffitt.

The district has added nearly 200 students in the last three years, to about 32 hundred students. The renovation would focus on the middle school, but also add new options for STEM learning for elementary students. And it would give a much needed facelift to the building.

“And the actual envelope the outside of the building is not going to change whatsoever. What you see right now is exactly the way that is going to look afterwards, with the exception that some of the stairs out front the entrance need a little TLC,” said Proffitt.

With some former bonding ending, this bond issue would continue current tax level – meaning no increase to the current tax rate. Pittsburg voters will decide the bond question on January 18th.

