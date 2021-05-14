Pittsburg Via Christi Chaplain receives human trafficking prevention honors

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A chaplain at a local hospital is being honored for her efforts to help fight human trafficking and sexual assault in their community.

Adah Hutchcraft has been named the 2021 “Supportive Community Member,” by the “Pittsburg State University Students for Violence Prevention Program.” Hutchcraft was credited for her involvement as chaplain at Ascension via Christi and the human trafficking and sexual assault response teams

Adah Hutchcraft, Ascension via Christi in Pittsburg Chaplain:

“There’s been some marvelous effort from our local pd, by the college itself, just a huge partnership there just like the award was signified, but not just with myself, we’ve had nurses and others who have received this award in the past.”

Six other people and departments at PSU were honored by the “Partners in Prevention” award.