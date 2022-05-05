PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new partnership has been formalized in Southeast Kansas.

The City of Pittsburg has entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. This will allow KDHE to provide environmental services to the city on a per-project basis.

Deputy City Manager Jay Byers says Pittsburg will now contract directly with KDHE, and benefit from the organization’s relationship with the Environmental Protection Agency.

“It makes it easier for us to get the work done. They have connections to contractors. They have some capabilities in-house and a great deal of familiarity with this kind of work so that way the city can work with the state so we can get these projects done and probably more cheaply,” Byers said.

The city is hoping to use the agreement to focus on work around the Mid-City Renaissance area. This will be near the Mission Clay Products property, which the city has worked with the EPA on in the past.