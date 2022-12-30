PITTSBURG, Kan. — Time is running short on a matching fundraising effort. A nonprofit group planning to re-open the Colonial Fox Theatre in Pittsburg is in the midst of its annual year-end fundraising effort.

They had a donor come forward a couple of months ago announcing they would match any amount of contribution up to $30,000.

The group now needs only $8,000 to reach that goal, the end of the year is just two days away.

If you’d like to make a tax-deductible contribution to that effort, follow this link here.