PITTSBURG, Kans. — Drivers in Pittsburg can expect a small road closure for a tree removal.

The closure is slated for Wednesday, March 2nd on North Pine St. between 19th and 20th St. Work will be done to safely remove a tree.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Director of Public Works & Utilities Matt Bacon at (620) 240-5126 with questions regarding this closure.