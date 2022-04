PITTSBURG, Kans. — A street in Pittsburg will be closed to traffic for repairs starting Tuesday.

Beginning immediately, crews with the city of Pittsburg will conduct street repairs on N. Joplin St., between 18th and 19th streets. This portion of Joplin St. will be closed to through traffic.

The city predicts the street should reopen by late Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and use extreme caution in the area of construction.