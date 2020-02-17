Pittsburg State University students perform opera by Mozart

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State music students take their audience back in time with an opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

‘Cosi Fan Tutte’ features the story of two officers that are convinced their fiances will remain faithful.

But, a wager with another one of their friends says that they won’t.

The production was acted out and sung by students in the university’s opera department.

The musical compositions were played by the SEK Symphony.

For Sarah Dunivan, this is fourth opera she has done with her school, and she is happy to participate in such a beautiful art.

Sarah Dunivan, Cosi Fan Tutte, says, “It’s my favorite thing in the world. I wish that more people would give it a shot because I think they would enjoy it a lot more.”

Previous opera productions put on by the students include Hansel and Gretel and Red Riding Hood.