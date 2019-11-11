Pittsburg State University Students bring home a first place win in coding competition

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Several Pittsburg State University students have a reason to celebrate after bringing home a first place win from their very first competition.

A virtual Code-A-Thon Competition was put on by the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.

During the competition, students were given a problem to solve: Fostering entrepreneurship.

They spent an entire weekend at the foundry in Pittsburg coding to find a solution.

In the end, the social media platform they created, called “Entre-Preneur-Shoot” beat 11 other teams.

This win is a big deal for the team because it is their first time competing.

Lydia Winters, PSU coding team, says, “I think it really shows that we are dedicated to what we want to do. Even though our school might not have a program exactly what we want, we have put in the extra effort and found resources to help us guide our future in the way we want.”

Of the 11 teams that competed, Pitt State is the only school that doesn’t offer a computer science program.