Pittsburg State University hosts annual Rumble in the Jungle event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State welcomes incoming freshmen and new students to their annual “Rumble in the Jungle”.

The university holds the event every year as a way to show prospective students what they have to offer.

Attendees got a campus tour, received information on financial aid and scholarships, and they enjoyed a lunch catered by Chicken Annie’s.

Patrons also had the chance to attend a Pittsburg State tailgate and football game, with tickets at a reduced price.

School staff say they hope the event makes students excited about their future at Pittsburg State.

Scott Donaldson, PSU Director of Admissions, says, “We feel like this is the first part of the process. So a student comes here today, and my focus is not for them to necessarily make their decision today. Some of them will, but my focus for them is to just have a great time on our campus and really be able to begin seeing themselves as gorillas.”

The event brought in more than 1,000 students, friends, and family on campus.

And there were additional tours of the Student Recreation Center, Bicknell Center for the Arts, and Kansas Technology Center.