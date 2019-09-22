Pittsburg State University hosts annual event for families to enjoy

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It was a family affair on the Pittsburg State campus today.

The university held their Family Fun Day which included welcoming students, their families, and alumni on campus for food and activities.

Events included pictures with the Pitt State mascot, Gus the Gorilla, button making, face painting, and a lunch with the Pittsburg State President.

Those coordinating the event say it is a great way to strengthen the bond between the community and the university.

Anna Stark, campus activities, says, “We love for parents to come back to campus just to see what their students are doing, and just to see their students giving them tours of places they study, and take classes and things like that. We just love to see the Pitt State spirit that goes beyond our students and really ingrains in their family life as well.”

The fun day concluded with the Pitt State game against Northeastern State.