Pittsburg software upgrade

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A software upgrade should make life a little easier for some Pittsburg City employees and residents.

Later this year the city will upgrade to a program called “Cityworks.”

This program will allow them to consolidate how they do code enforcement and building permits. The city already has one side of the program which deals with asset management.

The code enforcement and permit side will take the place of the six or seven programs they currently use for that purpose.

“We want to make sure we are the most efficient we can be within the city. And the better we are, the better product we can put out on the street and help our community grow,” said Quentin Holmes, Pittsburg Director of Housing and Community Development .

Holmes believes the new software will be installed by the late summer or early fall.

Developers are working to build the program specific to the City of Pittsburg.