Pittsburg SKIL Picnic

PITTSBURG, Kan .— The SKIL Resource Center in Pittsburg held its free annual customer appreciation picnic Thursday.

The free picnic ran from 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pittsburg SKIL office, 216 N. Broadway in Pittsburg. In keeping with Coronavirus safety measures, the picnic was a drive-up, walk-up, roll-up event with social distancing, said SKIL President/CEO Shari Coatney. Hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks were served.

























SKIL holds the picnics annually, to thank its customers and to further introduce the public to SKIL, a local non-profit center for independent living. The picnics are held in towns where SKIL has a branch office. Remaining 2020 picnics will be held in Independence and Fredonia.

