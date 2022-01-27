PITTSBURG, Kans. — Economic development is trending upward in the City of Pittsburg.

The city is seeing its best unemployment rates ever.

In November, Pittsburg hit a record low at 2.5% and then broke it again the following month in December at 2.3%.

“You couple that with the fact that we’re actually gaining in population, so our labor pool is growing. Businesses are creating jobs faster than we can add people, which is good to be somebody who is looking for an oppurtunity or maybe a new oppurtunity because we certainly have those in Pittsburg in multitude right now,” said Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President.

In the upcoming year, the city hopes to finish construction on the new John Parolo Education Center for the Community Health Center, as well as the expansion of US Awards