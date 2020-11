PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg School District will soon be getting a new tech upgrade.

On Tuesday, the city commissioners of Pittsburg approved the construction of two new radio antennas.

These will be part of the new DragonNet program to help provide online educational resources to students at Pittsburg community schools.

The new antennas will be built on the 900 blocks of West Fourth Street and East Sixth Street. Three more towers are planned for construction.