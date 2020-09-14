Pittsburg Road Repairs & Closures

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Weather permitting, work on the Asphalt Rejuvenation Project is scheduled to begin Monday, September 14, 2020.

This work is part of the City`s ongoing street maintenance program, funded with the sales tax that was approved for street improvements. Work will include the application of a rejuvenating agent to recently-paved streets to extend the life of the streets, and to reduce the length of time they will require major maintenance in the future. Please refer to the attached map of affected areas.

Below is the anticipated schedule for each area:

Day 1 (9/14)

North Free King Hwy. Atkinson Road to East 20th Street

East 27th Street Joplin Street to Michigan Street

West Park Street Broadway Street to Olive Street

Day 2 (9/15)

West Quincy Street US 69 Bypass to Broadway Street

Countryside Addition Streets (Red Streets)

Colonial Drive, Cambridge Lane, Countryside Drive

Heritage Road, Heritage Lane, Windsor Court, Villa Drive

Day 2 & 3 (9/15 9/16)

Countryside Addition Streets (Yellow Streets)

Canterbury Road, Village Drive, Windsor Drive, Victorian Drive

Due to the nature of the work, changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays are expected. Traffic control will be in place to allow traffic to use all the streets in the area of construction, however, traffic will be slowed due to lane closures.

Side streets will be temporarily closed as the pavement operation moves through these intersections. Traffic is not expected to be kept from any street for more than eight to nine hours. Typically, the streets will be opened one to two hours after application of the asphalt rejuvenator. Door hangers will be left at residences/businesses a day or two in advance of work in their area.

The contractor anticipates all work to be completed within one (1) week but no later than the contract expiration date of October 1, 2020.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg is requesting that residents/businesses refrain from operating lawn sprinklers the night before or day of treatment to prevent damage to the pavement and possible liability. The City is also requesting that all children and pets be kept away from the street as the liquid asphalt will stick to shoes and tires and is difficult to remove.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact the City of Pittsburg Public Works Department at (620) 231-4170 with questions regarding this project.