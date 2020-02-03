Pittsburg residents support local animals in need

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas residents head to Pittsburg to enjoy chili and help animals in need.

The SEK Humane Society held the 44th annual Chili Dinner on Sunday at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Visitors could get their chili whether dinning in, carrying out, or through the drive-thru.

All funds raised will benefit the animal shelter.

The humane society relies on donations for food, operational costs, and medical care so 100 volunteers prepped to serve the supportive community.

Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society Business & Promotions Manager, says, “Last year we actually sold out for the first time ever, a whole hour early. Last year we did around 460 pounds of meat. We’re doing 500 this year to make sure that we can last until the end of it.”

Sabina Brackett, SEK Humane Society President, adds, “I am just so happy with the community. I am so happy with all the volunteers. We have wonderful managers, wonderful promotion managers.”

Last year, the humane society raised $7,000.

So this year, the organization hopes to have raise at least $8,000.