Pittsburg residents make crafts for a good cause

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg residents spend their Sunday making crafts to help children in need.

Creating Legacies Inc. hosted Crafting for a Cause at Ogre’s Lair, which is a monthly craft event that raises money or supplies for an organization.

This month’s event invited local crafters to make wall art with recycled toilet and paper towel rolls.

Instead of charging a fee, staff asked participants to donate school supplies or canned goods.

Tiffany Krause, administrative assistant, says, “For me personally, kids have a soft spot in my heart, so I mean, I don’t have any kids myself, but I have a niece and two nephews and knowing that we’re helping kids like them is a really, like, I don’t know makes me feel empowered to do that.”

Before the school year begins, Creating Legacies Inc. will be giving away backpacks filled with the donated school supplies to children in need.