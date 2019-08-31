Pittsburg residents host Little Balkans Days festival

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Labor Day weekend means the celebration of Little Balkans Days in Southeast Kansas.

The event kicked off on Friday night with pageants, a petting zoo, and a lesson about the Civil War, hosted by the Crawford County Historical Musuem.

Little Balkans Days started back in 1984 as a festival to commemorate the mining community in Pittsburg many years ago.

Now, in 2019, coordinators are happy to see the event is still growing and bringing in a large crowd happy to celebrate the history of Southeast Kansas.

Angela Meyer, Little Balkans Festival Association President, says, “It makes my heart happy to see the community have a weekend to celebrate. We see families say they are coming to town for Little Balkans weekend, and that this is their annual class reunion or family reunion. It’s growing every year. Makes a girl happy.”

The event annually brings in anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 thousand people.

On Sunday, the event will conclude with a polka dance and chicken dinner at Meadowbrook Mall.