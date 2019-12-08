Pittsburg residents come out in support of Kiwanis Pancake Feed

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansans come out in support of the 71st annual Kiwanis Pancake Feed.

Residents enjoyed pancakes and sausages.

In addition to live entertainment, several people participated in games to win raffle prizes.

For event organizers, they are thankful for the great turnout and all who came out to support them.

Devin Gorman, Pittsburg Kiwanis Club Member, says, “People know that the first Saturday of December is Kiwanis Pancake Day. The community comes out, supports it, and ultimately, it goes back to helping a lot of those families’ children with projects in school or throughout the community. So, everybody wins when they come out and support the event.”

Gorman adds the event has continued to grow with increased interest within the past several years.

He believes this is because of the partnership in festivities with the craft fair and Santa’s workshop.