PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas thrift store has a new look, and a new home.

Today marked the grand opening for a new location of the Doggie Bag resale shop in Pittsburg. It’s located at 514 North Broadway.

The store is run and operated by the Southeast Kansas Humane Society and is a source of funds for the shelter.

100 percent of the items in the store are donated by the community and all sales go towards helping the Humane Society.

This includes paying for emergency surgeries, maintenence and utilities.

The move has also allowed the Humane Society to revamp its schedule back to being open five days a week.

“We heavily relied on the SER Corporation, which is a volunteer program and with the pandemic, unfortunately that was run by the state of Kansas and they shut it down and we had no control over that, so with the new move we decided to make a few changes and we are back at full force,” says Jasmine Kyle, SEKHS Director.

The grand opening also featured a Foster to Adopt event with puppies from the Humane Society.