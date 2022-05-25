PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Southeast Kansas community is doing its part to maintain financial transparency.

The City of Pittsburg just underwent its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, and good news, Pittsburg received an unmodified audit opinion.

It’s the highest grade a city can earn during this report, and it’s been accomplished by Pittsburg over the past several years.

The study is conducted by an independent accounting firm to maintain financial transparency in a city. It’s done by analyzing financial statements, policies, and procedures.

“It just shows to the citizens of Pittsburg that we work really hard in the Finance Department and throughout the whole city to make sure we’re doing the best thing we can with the taxpayer’s money,” said Larissa Bowman, Pittsburg Director of Finance.

The audit was handled by BT and Company out of Topeka.