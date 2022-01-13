Pittsburg Public Library reinstates winter hours and COVID-19 protocol

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Pittsburg Public Library will adjust its operations.

Beginning on Tuesday, it will reinstate its winter hours through the end of February; closing early on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

During this time, library personnel will also reinforce a one-hour time limit for patrons inside the facility and put limits on room capacity in an attempt to avoid overcrowding.

“Our staffing has been affected by COVID, so this just allows us flexibility in our staffing. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had the potential for building limits here at the library, we rarely have to enforce it. We just want people to be aware, for their safety and for library staff safety, we may have to implement some building limits,” said Bev Clarkson, PPL Director.

Out of caution, library officials are asking that no volunteers be in the library for the rest of the month.

Book donations have also been suspended until further notice.