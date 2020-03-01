Pittsburg Public Library hosts semi-annual book sale

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Book lovers canvas a Southeast Kansas library for new finds, while helping out the local branch.

The Friends of the Pittsburg Public Library held the semi-annual book sale this weekend.

This event is a fundraiser for the library, in which the Friends group donates at least $10,000 each year.

With hardbacks only costing one dollar and paperbacks and children’s books costing fifty cents, visitors get the chance to restock their own home libraries.

Linda Runyan, Friends of the Pittsburg Library Volunteer, says, “They get quality books for a reasonable price, and they see books that maybe they wouldn’t have thought to check out of the library. We do have a lot of new book specials that are much less than what you’d buy at Walmart or online.”

The Pittsburg Public Library is always taking donations of books for their semi-annual sales.

The next book sale will be Labor Day weekend.