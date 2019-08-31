Pittsburg Public Library holds annual book sale to fund various library programs

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg residents in search of discounted books head down to the library.

The Friends of the Pittsburg Public Library held their annual book sale this weekend.

All books including children’s, adult, and hobby-how-to’s were sold for fifty cents to a dollar a piece.

Series’ sets could be bought at discounted prices.

Money raised from this weekend’s sale helps to fund library programs, which are free of charge to the public.

Most of the books sold were donated by the community.

Jenifer McDonald, Friends of Pittsburg Public Library President, says, “This library supports our community with free programs, free computer usage, and internet usage. So the community giving back to the library is just such a warm feeling.”

This book sale is just one of many fundraisers the Friends of the library put on to provide the library with $10,000 every year.