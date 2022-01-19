Pittsburg Police searching for men responsible for Aggravated Burglary

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police are investigating an Aggravated Robbery from Tuesday that left a man injured.

Around 4:37 in the afternoon, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East 16th St. in Pittsburg after a woman called and said her brother had just been shot.

At the scene PPD found a 31-year-old victim with injuries to his chest and face. However, they did not locate any bullet wounds on the man and concluded he was not shot, but physically assaulted – in fact no shots were fired at all, police said.

The victim reported to police he was inside a shed behind the residence when two men came inside and beat him. These men took his cell phone and cash before fleeing. Witnesses described these suspects as two white men that left in a white Ford F-150.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231=1700, or their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477).