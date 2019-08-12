Pittsburg Police Department to begin Labor Day drunk driving patrol August 15

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Starting on August 15, the Pittsburg Police Department will begin its Labor Day drunk driving patrol.

The initiative will run until Labor Day, which is September 2.

The patrol will crack down on drunk driving in the area.

The Pittsburg Police Department will be joining more than 190 other law enforcement agencies throughout the state pushing for safe driving.

The Pittsburg Police Department recommends that if you plan on drinking alcohol away from home, to do so responsibly, as well as always check your medications for driving warnings, and always wear your seat-belt when you are in your vehicle.