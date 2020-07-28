Pittsburg Police and Businesses Asking for Help in Graffiti Case

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department has teamed up with local residents in identifying graffiti suspects and is now asking for the public’s help.

For most of the past year, downtown Pittsburg has experienced a problem with multiple individuals “tagging” businesses and other property in the city. Since then, residents have formed a graffiti task force to identify the perpetrators by documenting the incidents.

Pittsburg Police have followed up on multiple leads in attempts to identify the suspects but have not come up with enough solid evidence to narrow the case down.

However, surveillance footage from a local business owner along with images are now being shown to the public in hopes of cracking the case.

You can find an image of suspects below and the camera footage in this YouTube link.

If you have information related to this incident or any other, your are urged to contact PPD at 620-231-1700, or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

City of Pittsburg Press Release: