Pittsburg PD searching for late night robbery suspect

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Around 11:30 Thursday night, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the Casey’s General Store on S Broadway in Pittsburg.

Reports to police say a stocky, African-American male, approximately 5′” to 5’10” in height, wearing a dark color hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the Casey’s flourishing a handgun while demanding cash.

The suspect is said to have left the building southbound after a short while later with an undisclosed amount of money. The cashier employee was struck with the handgun during the robbery but was not injured.

Detectives with the PPD is taking information pertaining to this case that may help identify the individual responsible. You can contact them at (620) 231-1700 or their tip line to remain anonymous at (620) 231-TIPS (8477).