Pittsburg PD receives new body cameras

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Police Department will soon receive an upgrade in the fight against crime

On Tuesday night the Pittsburg City Commission approved the purchase of 32 body cameras.

It was made possible through funds from the Pittsburg Public Safety Sales Tax. The cameras will be worn by officers in the department’s patrol and investigations divisions.

“These cameras help ensure agency transparency is going on, there’s individual officer accountability for actions, and it also helps with evidence collection, more and more we’re seeing video is being in court to help proceed cases further,” said PPD Deputy Chief of Police, Major Ben Henderson.

The department could start integrating the body-cameras by March or April of next year.