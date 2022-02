PITTSBURG, Kans. — New equipment will soon be coming to the Pittsburg Police Department.

The City Commission voted to approve the $33,000 purchase, using funds through the City’s “Public Safety Sales Tax.”

This will include 24 sets of ballistic armor vests, 24 covert vest carriers, 24 ballistic trauma plates, and 39 over-the-shirt carriers.

The department expects to receive the equipment within six to eight weeks, depending on availability.