Pittsburg Parks and Recreation host annual Holiday Craft Fair

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg residents shop around for crafts to help out Southeast Kansans in need.

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department held the 11th annual Holiday Craft Fair at Memorial Auditorium.

Admission into the event cost visitors one non-perishable food item.

Shoppers had their choice of hand crafted gifts, while children played reindeer games with Saint Nick.

Ashten Clark, Recreation Program Manager for PPRD, says, “It’s free for parents to bring their kids to come hangout, do activities, crafts, and sit on Santa’s lap and take a picture.”

The canned goods collected at the event will be donated to the Wesley House’s Food Pantry.