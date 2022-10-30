PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trumpet enthusiasts from all over the Midwest are likely to be heard playing in Pittsburg.

Sunday and Monday, the annual “Midwest Trumpet Festival” is being held at “Pittsburg State University”. The event is all put together by music professor Todd Hastings, who started the program in 2009.

The two days are full of recitals, master classes and presentations for students and educators, coming from all over the region.

The festival hasn’t happened in two years due to COVID-19, so this year was even more of an excitement for those participating.

“So, being able to make the drive down to Pittsburg, and just spend a couple days like totally immersed in incredible teaching and incredible playing, it’s something that I know my students don’t get to do very often, but it’s been great to be able to bring them to this so that they can experience that,” said Eric Dickson, Trumpet Professor, Truman State University.

If you didn’t make today’s concert, that’s okay. Monday offers more concerts, workshops and presentations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s all happening at the “Bicknell Center for the Arts” in Pittsburg.