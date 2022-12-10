PITTSBURG, Kan. — A holiday tradition is back on track, once again. The train tracks, that is.

The “Kansas City Southern” holiday express made a stop in Pittsburg this evening.

It’s a six-car passenger train, featuring holiday designs and lights on the outside of the cars — and unique model displays inside.

Santa and his elves also made an appearance.

It’s the first time the train has made its holiday trip up North, since 2019.

It left Shreveport, Louisiana on November 25th, and is traveling through eight states, visiting 20 communities.

The yearly trip is also for a good cause, too.

“I wanted to acknowledge the Salvation Army and our partnership with them. We have a fundraising campaign throughout the year, and then we take those funds on an annual basis and distribute them to each of the communities, so any family that’s in need, that is working with the Salvation Army this year, we’ll be able to help them out,” said Grant Elliott, Kansas City Southern Railroad.

The Holiday Express will make three more stops, before heading to “Union Station” in Kansas City later next week.