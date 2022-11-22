PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas kitchen is already busy preparing a community meal that will feed hundreds this Thanksgiving.

Mashed potatoes and pumpkin pies are on the list for Tuesday at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Pittsburg.

Turkeys were on yesterday’s agenda, and tomorrow will be the ham prep.

Several churches and area groups help make the meal possible, including “Dishing Divas and Dudes” cooking club on hand to help make those pies and potatoes.

All the fixings for a meal to feed 450 people in the community, regardless of income status or need.

Lance Davis, Thanksgiving Dinner Planning Committee, “That’s the important thing for us about this meal. It’s not a needs-based meal. It’s for the community and anybody that wants to come and be with somebody for the holiday.”

Sarah Prince, Dishing Divas and Dudes, “Everybody who attends our cooking club likes to give back to the community and we all like to cook so, it just kind of goes hand in hand. We enjoy it every year.”

The Thanksgiving meal is in its 38th year and will be served once again on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Activity Center.

That’s at 304 West Third Street in Pittsburg.