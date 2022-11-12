PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two Pitt State professors take their show on the road.

Over the past 10 years professors, Norman Philipps and Randy Winzer have taught a two-week summer camp on robotics.

Today was the first time they got the opportunity to teach the class outside of Pitt State.

The class was open to grades 4th through 9th, and cost $10 per student.

Their objective was to promote STEM education.

“This is our first foray into taking our adventures in robotics summer camp into a roadshow workshop that we’re able to take out to areas beyond the Pittsburg State University campus. So we’re working for ways that we can help encourage and develop STEM activities for younger students to help encourage them towards looking for that as a possible future or towards a possible college career,” said Norman Philipps, Pitt State Professor.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun making a robot with them and we’ve already made a lot of progress so far,” said Landon Reed.

The summer camp starts on July 10.

For more information on the camp, visit the Pittsburg State University website, here.