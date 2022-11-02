PITTSBURG, Kan. — Nonprofit organizations in Southeast Kansas gather to celebrate those who received some additional funding this year. The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas held their annual grant celebration in Pittsburg tonight (11/2).

Throughout 2022, the SEK Community Foundation was able to give out 91 grants to more than fifty organizations and nonprofits. All of the grants combined totaled $288,854. That money is used locally and benefits various programs and projects in Southeast Kansas. Tonight, the Community Foundation hosted all of this year’s grant recipients at a celebration dinner and recognition ceremony.

“The goal of the Community Foundation with our endowments is to continue to grow those each year so each and every year we have more and more grant dollars to give out. We’re here forever, so as those funds continue to grow each year, it’s exciting to be able to celebrate that we’ve given out more and more money to non-profits in Southeast Kansas,” said Devin Gorman, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.

This year, the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas celebrates 21-years of service to the community. They encourage area organizations and non-profits to apply for grants that’ll be awarded next year. You can find more information on the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, including how to apply for funding through one of their grants, HERE.