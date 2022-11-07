PITTSBURG, Kan. — There haven’t been children in this old school building in downtown Pittsburg in years.

But that will eventually change thanks to the efforts of two not-for-profit groups working together to solve one of the community’s biggest needs, daycare.

“Point Forward” which will renovate the structure and “Harmony Childcare Incorporated” which will run it.

“Found this old building, it’s on the National Historical Society, so through private donations, we’re gonna renovate it and then lease it at a favorable rate to a childcare provider and that will be Harmony,” said Ron Scripsick, Chairman, Point Forward.

“Childcare in general in our community is so necessary, we developed Harmony Childcare Inc. as a non-profit organization just to supply 200 additional childcare slots and then 80 additional preschool slots in our community,” said Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, Chair, of Harmony Childcare Inc.

To call the former Washington School Building built in 1937 a “fixer-upper” is an understatement.

But project officials say the $5,000,000 price tag is a bargain compared to the expense of constructing a new building these days.

“We’ve done several buildings in recent years, we had a committee meeting here a few weeks ago and we’re just amazed that we’re running out of old dilapidated buildings to renovate here in downtown Pittsburg,” said Scripsick.

“That is my biggest problem you know, and I have young kids. If we don’t have childcare if our kids are sick, or if they have a day off school, my husband and I have to draw straws and see who can be there at home, it’s very difficult, and we also need to go to work, and people need an income,” said Youtsos.

An exact timeline is not yet known, but the project could be ready for occupancy by late next year.