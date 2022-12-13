Commissioners in Pittsburg approve city funding for three downtown buildings to be renovated for housing

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission met tonight (12/13) to discuss several items on their agenda. Commissioners heard from “DVLP Redevelopment Projects,” who presented them with a $4.8 million plan to renovate three downtown buildings. The buildings are located at 902, 113 and 117 North Broadway.

Plans call for the construction of 35-to-40 apartment projects, ranging from studio size to two bedroom. The residential units will be located in the upper floors of the buildings, while commercial space is planned for the ground levels.

After hearing the presentation, the Commission voted to approve funding 10% of the project, or $480 thousand. Developers expect the first phase of the project to be complete by June of 2023.

“I feel like we’re solving two different problems. For one, the housing need and also renovating these old buildings that are just deteriorating. You can not replicate the character and craftsmanship from these old buildings,” said DVLP member, Bart Arnett.

“We need housing. We need all kinds of housing, so to have some housing downtown is really complementary to the downtown business district, as well as the housing needs are getting met, which is nice,” said Pittsburg City Manager, Daron Hall.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the Pittsburg City Commission elected a new mayor for the upcoming year. Dr. Ron Seglie was sworn in as the new mayor of Pittsburg and will serve for the next year.