PITTSBURG, Kan. — Special Olympics Kansas hosts its regional youth bowling competition at Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg today.

The competition is a two-day event with ages from eight years old to high school students participating.

There are three different divisions with more than 200 athletes and partners competing to win medals.

“So health is not our only benefit. We have the idea of community and this idea of inclusion and the best way that I can describe it is our athletes don’t want to just be asked to go to the dance. They want to be asked to dance and I just think that is the kind of environment that we create here,” said Olivia Lotven, Southeast Region Director.

Lotven added that inclusion is something the organization strives for every day, not just during competitions.